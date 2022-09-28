Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Update

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Avivagen Stock Performance
VIVXF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Wednesday. Avivagen has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.
Avivagen Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avivagen (VIVXF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.