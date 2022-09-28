Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Update

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Avivagen Stock Performance

VIVXF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Wednesday. Avivagen has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

