Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.39

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $14.50. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 79,095 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $513.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 34.73%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.