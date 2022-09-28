Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Plans Dividend of €0.06

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.6 %

BNC traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 219.30 ($2.65). 318,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,261. The company has a market cap of £36.83 billion and a PE ratio of 501.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 233.44. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of GBX 193.42 ($2.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 293 ($3.54).

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

