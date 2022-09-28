Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.22

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$66.22 and last traded at C$67.00, with a volume of 2627990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$86.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

