BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BankUnited has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

BankUnited Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKU. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 165.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth approximately $907,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 25.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

