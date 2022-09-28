Barclays Lowers CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Price Target to €13.00

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
CTP Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTPVF opened at 13.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 13.90. CTP has a twelve month low of 13.83 and a twelve month high of 13.90.
CTP Company Profile
