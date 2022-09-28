Barrington Research Trims TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Target Price to $98.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SNX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $98.90.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,585,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

