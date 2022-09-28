Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Trading 1.9% Higher

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3 – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €69.10 ($70.51) and last traded at €68.45 ($69.85). 84,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €67.15 ($68.52).
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of €71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.60.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
