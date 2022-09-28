Beach Point Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP lowered its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,317,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,454 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent makes up 21.1% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $101,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,086,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Governors Lane LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% in the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 972,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,092,000 after acquiring an additional 423,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 204,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

