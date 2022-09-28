Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,669.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,919.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2,032.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.04 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

