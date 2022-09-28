Beacon Financial Group Has $1.02 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 0.3 %

CI opened at $277.62 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.67 and a 200-day moving average of $266.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

