Beacon Financial Group Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,599,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.66. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $109.60.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.