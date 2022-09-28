Beacon Financial Group Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $169.86 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.