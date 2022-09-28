Beacon Financial Group Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 33.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 120.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 199.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $136.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.25 and a twelve month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

