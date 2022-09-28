Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.