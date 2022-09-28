Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.17. 26,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $227.25 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

