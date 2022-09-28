Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 59000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Benton Resources Stock Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Benton Resources

(Get Rating)

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.