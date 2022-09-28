Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 1,737,316 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,475,375 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.21 per share, for a total transaction of $260,511,578.75.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,148,281 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRK-A traded up $9,214.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $410,704.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,544 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431,993.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458,124.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Berkshire Hathaway

Separately, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.