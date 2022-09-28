Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,542,076 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36.

On Monday, August 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,475,375 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.21 per share, for a total transaction of $260,511,578.75.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,148,281 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRK-A traded up $9,214.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $410,704.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431,993.04 and its 200 day moving average is $458,124.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Separately, Edward Jones raised Berkshire Hathaway from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Articles

