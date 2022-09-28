Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.55

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 158820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 79.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 467,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 192,289 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 137.4% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 256,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 148,458 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

