BIDR (BIDR) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com.

BIDR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

