BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Shares Down 0.3%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 6,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 2,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

BioForce Nanosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of -322.00 and a beta of -1.42.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

