Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $321.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.75.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.01. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $291.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.