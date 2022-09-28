Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.54.

Shares of BIIB opened at $197.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $291.54.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

