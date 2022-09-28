Bisichi (LON:BISI) Shares Down 3.3%

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.50). Approximately 14,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 13,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bisichi in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Bisichi Stock Down 13.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 232.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.69 million and a P/E ratio of 216.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.

Bisichi Increases Dividend

Bisichi Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bisichi’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

(Get Rating)

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

