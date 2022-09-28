Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.33

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
