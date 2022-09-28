Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Reaches $8.86 on Major Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for about $8.86 or 0.00045503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $108.12 million and $6.40 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) was launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) on Dec. 13, 2020. It is collateralized by Bitcoin’s (BTC) hashrate, with each token representing 0.1 TH/s of Bitcoin mining power at an efficiency of 60 W/TH. As such, miners contribute their computational power to the platform in exchange for newly minted BTCST tokens. BTCST’s goal is to bridge liquidity to Bitcoin’s mining market. This will allow users to get exposure to mining rewards and hashpower of any size, at a low cost. The ultimate goal of the app is to increase the liquidity and efficiency of mining power markets. BTCST is a token collateralized by real Bitcoin mining power; by staking BTCST, holders can receive daily Bitcoin contributions that correspond to the staked mining power. As such, BTCST allows users to mine Bitcoin from inside the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. BTCST tokens can only be issued when eligible miners choose to standardize and tokenize Bitcoin hashrate. This is why the project hasn’t had any private or public sale events. The total supply cap is determined by the sum of all BTCST tokens staked on the app. BTCST is based on the BEP-20 standard. Snapshots of user balances and total pool balances are taken each hour in order to calculate user rewards. Each pool’s annual percentage yield (APY) and total balance are updated in real-time, and tokens can only be staked in one pool at a time. Users are allowed to unstake their funds at any time and participate in any of the other available pools. BTCST is a cloud mining platform deployed on the Binance Smart Chain. It offers daily payouts that are executed by a decentralized application (DApp). Telegram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

