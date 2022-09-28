BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $6.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BB. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

BlackBerry Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 364,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $194,846. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

