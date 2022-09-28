BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Down 29.0% in September

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 30,802 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MYD opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

