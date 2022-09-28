BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,504 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,115,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 234,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135,233 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Further Reading

