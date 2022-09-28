Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Crystal Sumner Sells 12,920 Shares

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06.

Blend Labs Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of BLND traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. 1,395,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,599,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.