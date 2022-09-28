Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Crystal Sumner Sells 12,920 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blend Labs alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83.

On Monday, August 22nd, Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06.

Blend Labs Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of BLND traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. 1,395,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,599,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.