Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $127.17. 270,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,863. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.68 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average of $139.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

