Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.35. 279,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.89. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $361.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

