Bluzelle (BLZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.26 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $41.49 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

