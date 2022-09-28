Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Plans $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 121.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Boston Properties stock opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.19.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

