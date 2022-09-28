BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in BP were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BP by 39.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 205,014 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in BP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.16.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,014. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.57%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

