Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Up to $6.77

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $7.04. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 10,422 shares.

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 760.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

