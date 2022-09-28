Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Ledyard National Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.9% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $519.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $456.51 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $187.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

