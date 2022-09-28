Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $464.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $456.51 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.53 and a 200-day moving average of $545.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

