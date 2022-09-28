Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT at $12.63

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $7.03 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 8,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,871.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $714,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,749 shares of company stock worth $52,228. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,208,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 115,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

