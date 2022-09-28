Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 5.2% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,025,000 after acquiring an additional 207,695 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.