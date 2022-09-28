Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Holdings Increased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises approximately 2.7% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

