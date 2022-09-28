BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.70- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.92.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

DOOO traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $64.14. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,965. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BRP by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BRP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.