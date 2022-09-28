Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.63

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.63 and last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 6562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bruker by 165.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.