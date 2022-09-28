Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:HOM.U traded down C$0.42 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.59. 30,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$544.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.42.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOM.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.