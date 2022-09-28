Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 202 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in FedEx were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $148.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,286. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.04. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,007 shares of company stock worth $560,620 and have sold 48,810 shares worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.