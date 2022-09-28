Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.0% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.39. 60,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

