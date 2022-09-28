Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.07% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,829,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,621,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after buying an additional 130,870 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 191.0% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,350,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after buying an additional 886,554 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3,709.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 430,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 419,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.