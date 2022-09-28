Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,199,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

FISV stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.64. 58,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

