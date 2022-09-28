Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.77. 106,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,683. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $127.26 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

